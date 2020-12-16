Gretchen's Table: How to cook with your family during the holidays via Zoom

She’s been mailing her kids care packages throughout the pandemic, so sending one more with the three types of bread and spices she uses plus a grocery list for perishables like butter and eggs was no big deal. She had already mastered Facetime and didn’t have problems with Zoom. Five of her kids participated in the 9 a.m. session on Thanksgiving morning.

“We did it like a cooking show,” she says, with her demonstrating and them following along.

“It was a good time, and we all laughed and laughed,” she says.

Being able to see and chat with one another on the family holiday made everyone feel a little less alone. They’ll most definitely do it again, they said.

If you’re going to be separated from loved ones over Christmas or Hanukkah and are fretting over not being able to roll out dough for cut-outs or teach them how to properly grate potatoes for latkes, Zoom might be an answer for you, too.

Online cooking classes are fun and provide valuable life skills at a time when more people are cooking at home.