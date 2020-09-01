Gretchen's Table: Pickled peppers add spice to holiday burgers

Cucumber pickles are a favorite condiment for burgers and hot dogs, but they’re not the only briny vegetable worth pulling out of a jar.

Pickled peppers also can add a tangy crunch to those barbecue favorites, and they’re just as easy to make as refrigerator dill or bread and butter pickles. All that’s required is some vinegar, a bit of sugar or honey and a colorful mix of hot and sweet peppers to create some heat.

I sliced the peppers into thin spears, scraping out the seeds and veins with the tip of a knife. (You might want to wear gloves, as chili peppers can burn and sting the skin and God help you if you touch your eyes after handling them!) You also could chop them into small chunks if you prefer a spoonable relish.

The recipe is easily adaptable to whatever peppers you have on hand or find at the farmers market — my mix included several jalapeños, a couple of serranos and a habanero along with sweet bell peppers. Yowza!

Burgers with Spicy-Sweet Pickled Peppers

For peppers: