Gretchen's Table: Start your day with sweet and savory muffins

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 6-cup cupcake pan with cooking spray or lightly grease with butter.

Fry bacon slices until crispy in large skillet over medium heat. Drain bacon on paper towels, then crumble into large pieces. Discard drippings from pan.

Return skillet to heat and add apples and onions. Cook, tossing occasionally, until apples are softened, about 5 minutes.

Add potatoes to pan and cook until tender, about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in bacon and season with thyme, salt and pepper.

Divide potato mixture among muffin cups.

Stir together eggs, milk and cream in a medium bowl. Pour egg mixture over potatoes, and top with cheese. Sprinkle a little more thyme on top.

Bake casseroles for 25 minutes, or until puffed and a toothpick comes out clean. Cool pan for 5 minutes, then remove casseroles from cups. Serve warm.

Makes 6 mini casseroles.

Gretchen’s Table is a Tribune News Service column from Gretchen McKay, a feature writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The mother of five has won numerous national awards for her food writing and features. Email her at gmckay@post-gazette.com and check out her “Cooking With Gretchen” videos on YouTube.

