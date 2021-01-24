Grits: A hot bowl of Southern comfort

Grits.

That one word, for me, conjures up images of the Southern breakfast table (and beyond). With grits, it’s understood that the morning will start off right with a warm hug from a bowl, topped with melting butter, maybe some cheese, some crumbled bacon ....

Alton Brown once said, when asked in an interview, that grits is the one dish every Southerner should know how to cook. And I believe he is right. Fried chicken and catfish have become national staples. Northerners and those in the Midwest can have their warm oatmeal, but grits (at least until recently) have been truly a Southern thing.

So what are grits? Basically white or yellow corn kernels that have been (traditionally) ground on a stone mill. The smallest grains are separated out as corn meal; the coarser grind are grits.

Grits are made simply: The purist only uses slow-cooking grits brought to a boil in water and then simmered for about an hour, until the water is absorbed or evaporated and the grits are porridge-like.

For the modern cooks, or folks like me who want things in a hurry, there are quick grits that can cook within 15 minutes. Here, the germ and the hull of the corn kernels have been removed so that the grits cook faster.