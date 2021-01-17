House-made teriyaki shines in Salmon Poke

Cut the salmon into small dice, keeping it as cold as possible.

In a bowl, gently mix the salmon, minced shallot and avocado. Stir in 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce, adding more if you desire. Let the poke chill in refrigerator for at least 20 to 30 minutes.

When ready to serve, garnish with the green onions.

Serve the poke with some type of crunchy chips. Chef Childress uses taro chips, but you can also use tortilla chips or sliced cucumber.

Makes 4 servings as an appetizer.

Housemade Teriyaki Sauce

1-1/4 cups water, divided

5 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup soy sauce (low sodium)

1 or 2 tablespoons honey

1 large clove of garlic, finely minced

1/2 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Combine 1 cup of water, the brown sugar, soy sauce, honey, garlic and ginger in a medium saucepan and set over medium heat.