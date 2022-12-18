How safe is your holiday meal?

The holidays are typically filled with parties, houseguests, and lots and lots of food.

No one wants to be sick, especially this time of year. Safely cooking and serving large amounts of food is much more challenging than feeding a smaller family.

Test your food safety smarts to see if you know how to keep your family safe from a foodborne illness at holiday events.

Question 1: Illnesses caused by which bacteria typically peak during the holidays?

Outbreaks from the bacteria Clostridium perfringens occur most often in November and December. The CDC estimate this bacteria causes nearly a million cases of food poisoning each year. Foods commonly linked are meat, poultry and gravies. This illness often occurs when foods are prepared in large quantities, not kept hot enough and not cooled properly. Symptoms typically include diarrhea and intense abdominal cramps within 24 hours after eating.

Question 2: No one wants to spend the holidays running to the bathroom because the ham was bad. What temperature should you keep hot food?

Once food is cooked, it should be held hot at an internal temperature of 140 degrees F or above. Just keeping food warm is not safe. Use a food thermometer to monitor the temperature of the food. A preheated oven, chafing dishes, preheated warming trays, or slow cookers may be used to keep food safe.

Question 3: To save time, I always make a large pot of soup the day before our big holiday dinner. Should I let my soup cool on the counter before putting it in the refrigerator?

No — cooling soup on the counter will take too long to reach a safe temperature. Do not put a large container of hot soup directly into the refrigerator. It may take too long to cool and can raise the internal temperature of your refrigerator. What should you do? Here are three options:

• Use an ice bath. This method helps decrease the food temperature quickly and safely. Fill a large container or clean sink with ice and a small amount of water. Place the kettle of soup into the ice bath. Stir the soup to release heat.

• Use shallow pans. The smaller the portions, the quicker the cool down. Divide the large batches into small containers, no deeper than 3 inches. Stir occasionally to aid cooling.

•Use ice in the recipe. Reduce cooling time by adapting your soup recipe. Prepare a thicker soup, reducing the original amount of water or liquid called for in the recipe. Add ice to the soup at the final preparation step.

Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup

1 (15 ounce) can corn, drained

2 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth, low sodium

1 (10 ounce) can chicken, drained

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained

6 ounces tortilla chips

3 ounces low-fat Cheddar cheese, shredded

In a large saucepan, combine corn, chicken broth, chicken, black beans and tomatoes.

Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer until heated through.

Serve over tortilla chips and top with a little cheese.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 410, total fat 16g, saturated fat 4g, cholesterol 30mg, sodium 1170mg, total carbohydrates 50g, fiber 8g, total sugars 6g, protein 24g.