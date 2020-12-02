How to have a socially distanced cookie exchange this holiday season

SAN DIEGO — Every holiday season, Maya Madsen looks forward to a Christmas ornament party at one of her girlfriends’ homes, where everyone brings their own home-baked treats to share.

The Scripps Ranch mother of three is among millions of Americans who love baking cookies during the holidays and exchanging them with friends to double, triple or even quintuple the variety of treats in their family’s cookie jar. But these days, getting a group of friends together to hand-pick sweets from each others’ tins could become a super-spreader event.

So Madsen offered some tips on how to have a safe and socially distant cookie exchange during the pandemic.

Madsen, 51, is uniquely qualified on the topic of sharing cookies. She’s the founder and chief recipe creator of Maya’s Cookies, which this year became the nation’s No. 1 Black-owned vegan cookie company. From her commercial kitchen in the Grantville area of San Diego, she and her employees have shipped cookies to all 50 states since June.

Madsen said she and her friends have been puzzling over how to have a safe holiday exchange this year, and she thinks they’ve come up with a solution.