It’s not just pies and lattes: Get in the fall spirit with pumpkin recipes from the archives

Fall is full-swing, with Thanksgiving upon us. So, in order to spice up your seasonal dishes, we went digging into The Dallas Morning News Archives

From classic pie to not-so-traditional pumpkin-filled quesadillas, take a look at some of the recipes through the decades, and maybe even try replicating a few on your own (although the older recipes may need to be approached with caution).

This recipe for a classic pumpkin pie with a twist from 1935 features sherry wine, which is said to give a “deliciously different flavor” to the pie.

Pumpkin Pie with Wine

2 eggs

1-1/2 cups cooked pumpkin

1 cup of brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup rich milk

1 tablespoon sherry wine

Beat the eggs slightly and combine with all other ingredients. Place in an unbaked pastry shell and bake for ten minutes at 400 degrees then reduce temperature to 350 degrees until filling is done. (Test the custard filling by inserting a clean knife. If the knife is clean when removed, the custard has baked sufficiently.)