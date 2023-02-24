Here’s a look at area fish fry events:

St. Mary’s Catholic Church will host its fish fries of the Lenten season beginning Feb. 24 and will continue every Friday through March 24.

The Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies will serve the meals from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar St. in Grand Island.

The meal includes fish, mac and cheese, potatoes, a vegetable, desserts and drinks.

Freewill offerings will be accepted.

CENTRAL CITY — The Central City Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fries began Feb. 17 and will continue every Friday through March 31.

Meals will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Parish Hall, 2004 24th St. in Central City. The all-you-can-eat dinners will include fried or baked fish, coleslaw, potatoes, dessert and a drink.

The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free.

For the carry-out option, call 308-946-2214, and use the drive-through on the south side of parish hall.

Everyone is welcome.

ALBION — St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus began its fish fries for Lent on Feb. 17 and they will continue every Friday through April 7.

The meals will be serve from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the KC Hall, 521 W. Church in Albion.

The menu includes fried fish, baked potato, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, drinks and ice cream for dessert.

There is a suggested donation of $15.

HASTINGS — St. Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus will have its Lenten fish fries beginning on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, followed by every Friday from Feb. 24 to March 31.

Meals will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 301 W. Seventh St. Take out is available upon request. The cost is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $8 for children 4-12; free for children under 3. The maximum family price will be $50.

The all-you-can-eat meals include fried and baked pollock fish, a vegetable, mac and cheese, hush puppies and fries, tea, water and coffee.

For dessert, pies will be available at a separate cost.

DONIPHAN — The St. Ann’s Knights of Columbus will host its Lenten fish fry Friday, Feb. 24.

Meals will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and take-out is available at the church, 202 N. Fifth St. in Doniphan.

The menu includes fish, fish sticks, green beans, coleslaw, dessert and drinks.

The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children within the family group and those ages 3 and under eating for free.

ST. PAUL — The Howard County Catholics, representing the communities of St. Paul, Elba and Farewell, will host fish fries during Lent beginning Feb. 24, in addition to March 10 and 24.

The meals will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Life Center, 713 Elm St. in St. Paul.

The menu includes baked and fried fish, potatoes, green beans, salad, dinner roll, dessert and drinks.

The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 6-12; free for children 5 and under.

ORD — The Knights of Columbus for Our Lady of Perpetual Help is having Lenten fish fries beginning Feb. 24 and also March 10 and 31.

The meals will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gymnasium at St. Mary’s Catholic School, 527 N. 20th St. in Ord.

The menu includes fish, potato salad, mac and cheese, green beans, hush puppies, garlic bread, dessert and drinks.

The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

The Knights of Columbus for Spalding and Ericson has scheduled its Lenten fish fries from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday beginning Feb. 24.

The meal includes deep fat-fried pollock, coleslaw, salad, drinks and ice cream for dessert.

The cost is $13 for adults with a discount for families.

Meals will be at served St. Michael’s Parish Center, 150 Marguerite St. in Spalding, on Feb. 24 and March 3, 10 and 31.

On March 17 and 24, the meals will be served at St. Theresa’s Community Hall, 201 Chesapeake St. in Ericson.

GREELEY — Sacred Heart’s Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday beginning Feb. 24 and continue through March 31.

Meals will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 302 W. Wicklow Ave., in Greeley.

The menu includes deep fried fish, baked beans, french fries, mac & cheese, salad, desserts and drinks.

Adults are $12.50, children 6 and older are $8, family of four (two adults and two children) is $40; children 5 and under are free.

KEARNEY — The Knights of Columbus will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent, Feb. 24 to March 31, at the Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave. in Kearney.

The menu includes fried and baked fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, tea, lemonade or coffee for $15. A mac & cheese side or kids meal can be obtained for $4. Beer will also be available.

This Lenten season, Knights of Columbus No. 2388 will be hosting its annual fish fries beginning Feb. 24 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The local Knights of Columbus has organized the Lenten fish fry events with a menu of fried fish, fried shrimp, potato salad, coleslaw, desserts, coffee, tea, water, and bread and butter. All are welcome to attend.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12; free for 5 and under.

The dates and locations:

* Feb 24: Merna — Merna Community Center, 428 E. Center Ave.

* March 3: Broken Bow — St. Joseph Parish Center, 1407 South “E” St.

* March 10: Callaway — Callaway Community Center, 203 W. Kimball

* March 17: Anselmo — Winters Memorial Library, 101 N. Dorr St.

* March 24: Sargent — Sargent Community Center, 314 W. Main St.

* March 31: Ansley — Ansley Municipal Auditorium, 720 Douglas St.

BURWELL — The Knights of Columbus will host its Lenten fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. March 3 at Sacred Heart’s Parish Center, 747 “I” St. in Burwell.

The menu includes fish, potato salad, green beans, dessert and drinks.

The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

The Loup City/Ravenna Knights of Columbus has scheduled its Lenten fish fries beginning March 3 and will continue through Lent on March 17 and March 31.

Meals will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Josaphat’s Parish Hall, 709 N. Ninth St. in Loup City.

The meal will include hand-battered fried fish, cheesy potatoes, sauerkraut and dumplings, coleslaw, dinner roll and homemade desserts.

The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.

SHELTON — Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton has scheduled its annual fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the church, 508 B St. in Shelton

The menu includes beer-battered fish with “all the sides” including cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans and dinner rolls, plus desserts made by church ladies.

Cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12; children 3 and younger eat for free.

AURORA — St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus has scheduled its Lenten fish fry on March 24.

The meal will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 1420 Ninth St. in Aurora.

Pollock fish, french fries and drinks will be served and the Alter Society will be providing desserts.

The all-you-can eat meal costs $10 for adults, $6 for kids and $30 for family.

KENESAW — Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kenesaw will be having a fish fry fundraiser on March 31.

The meal will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Kenesaw Fire Hall, 115 Maple St.

The meal includes fish with an option of mac and cheese, coleslaw, french fries, dessert and drinks.

The cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for children within the family group and those ages 3 and younger are free.

WOOD RIVER — St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River will host its annual fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the church, 408 W. 11th St. in Wood River.

The menu will include beer-battered fish with “all the sides” including cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, green beans and dinner rolls, plus desserts made by church ladies.

Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12; children 5 and younger eat for free.