Kitchen Scoop: Carrots, cabbage pair well with sautéed scallops

You might not think scallops go with cabbage, but I urge you to try today’s easy Scallops Sauté entrée.
In less than a half-hour, you will have a delicious, home-cooked seafood dinner. I know a lot of home cooks who shy away from seafood. But there’s no need to with simple, straightforward recipes like this.
The secret to getting your scallops to burnish beautifully is a light coating of sugar. Then quickly sauté and they’re ready. Pair the scallops with sautéed shredded cabbage and carrots for a sweet and crunchy accompaniment. Tie it all together with a swirl of dry white wine and a touch of half-and-half, and viola! Dinner is served. It really is that easy.
Scallops tend to hold a lot of water, especially if they have been previously frozen. So once they’re thawed, give them a squeeze between a couple layers of paper towels to remove excess water. Then there is nothing standing between you and your amazing dinner! Enjoy!
Scallops Saute for Two
Start to finish: about 20 minutes
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 8 ounces cabbage coleslaw mix
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2/3 to 3/4 pound small scallops, drained well (see note)
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 cup diced onion
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 2 tablespoons half-and-half
Heat oil in an extra-deep nonstick skillet over medium. Add the cabbage coleslaw mix and carrots. Increase the heat to high and cook, stirring frequently, until the cabbage is tender but not browned, about 5 minutes. When the cabbage is tender, remove the skillet from heat. Season the vegetables with the salt and pepper and pour onto a serving platter; cover loosely with aluminum foil.
Carefully wipe the skillet clean with several layers of paper towels. Place the scallops and sugar in a zipper-top bag, close and shake to lightly coat the scallops. To the skillet, add the butter and diced onion and cook over medium heat until the butter melts. Add the scallops. Stir and cook until the scallops are opaque throughout and slightly browned (depending on size, about 4 minutes for 1-inch scallops). Remove the scallops to the platter with the vegetables.
Deglaze the pan with the wine; stir and cook for 1 minute. Remove the skillet from the heat; swirl in the half-and-half and mix well. Pour the sauce over the scallops and veggies and serve.
Note: If the scallops are very moist, press between paper towels to remove excess water. They will brown better.
Makes 2 servings (easily doubled).
Nutrition information per serving: 404 calories, 22 g fat (9.5 g saturated), 86 mg cholesterol, 28 g protein, 20 g carbohydrates, 4.6 g dietary fiber, 9 sugar, 682 mg sodium.