Kitchen Scoop: Carrots, cabbage pair well with sautéed scallops

Heat oil in an extra-deep nonstick skillet over medium. Add the cabbage coleslaw mix and carrots. Increase the heat to high and cook, stirring frequently, until the cabbage is tender but not browned, about 5 minutes. When the cabbage is tender, remove the skillet from heat. Season the vegetables with the salt and pepper and pour onto a serving platter; cover loosely with aluminum foil.

Carefully wipe the skillet clean with several layers of paper towels. Place the scallops and sugar in a zipper-top bag, close and shake to lightly coat the scallops. To the skillet, add the butter and diced onion and cook over medium heat until the butter melts. Add the scallops. Stir and cook until the scallops are opaque throughout and slightly browned (depending on size, about 4 minutes for 1-inch scallops). Remove the scallops to the platter with the vegetables.

Deglaze the pan with the wine; stir and cook for 1 minute. Remove the skillet from the heat; swirl in the half-and-half and mix well. Pour the sauce over the scallops and veggies and serve.

Note: If the scallops are very moist, press between paper towels to remove excess water. They will brown better.

Makes 2 servings (easily doubled).