Kitchen Scoop: Find special deals on salmon to enjoy meals for weeks

When salmon goes on sale or you find a great deal at the warehouse store, cook the whole thing right away, then freeze the leftovers for great, fast meals down the road.

On a recent trip to my local club store, I snagged 5 pounds of salmon for less than $4 a pound! If I hadn’t just moved and still had boxes lining my walls, the great price would have been enough to make me want to host a dinner party.

Because of the bargain and the need to cook it that same day, I decided to pack my freezer with cooked, ready-to-enjoy fillet of salmon.

Cooking 5 pounds doesn’t take any longer than a few fillets as long as you leave enough space around each piece so it will cook evenly. Here’s how I plan on using my salmon:

— Crumbled over a fresh spring mix for a healthy salad full of protein.

— Mixed into my favorite Salmon Salad Sandwiches

— Tossed into vegetable soup for a quick and easy seafood “chowder.”

— Sautéed into Perfect Salmon Patties (recipe below).