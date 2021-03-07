Kitchen Scoop: Find special deals on salmon to enjoy meals for weeks

When salmon goes on sale or you find a great deal at the warehouse store, cook the whole thing right away, then freeze the leftovers for great, fast meals down the road.
On a recent trip to my local club store, I snagged 5 pounds of salmon for less than $4 a pound! If I hadn’t just moved and still had boxes lining my walls, the great price would have been enough to make me want to host a dinner party.
Because of the bargain and the need to cook it that same day, I decided to pack my freezer with cooked, ready-to-enjoy fillet of salmon.
Cooking 5 pounds doesn’t take any longer than a few fillets as long as you leave enough space around each piece so it will cook evenly. Here’s how I plan on using my salmon:
— Crumbled over a fresh spring mix for a healthy salad full of protein.
— Mixed into my favorite Salmon Salad Sandwiches
— Tossed into vegetable soup for a quick and easy seafood “chowder.”
— Sautéed into Perfect Salmon Patties (recipe below).
Of course, this easy-peasy salmon and peas dish (pictured here) can be repeated, too. Serve your Simple Salt and Pepper Salmon over a bed of peas and top with your favorite red wine vinaigrette. Look for deals on salmon and get ready for healthy meals at your fingertips.
Salt and Pepper Salmon
Start to finish: Less than 30 minutes
- Atlantic salmon filet, cut into 4-ounce servings
- 1/2 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon unsalted butter, optional
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil. If you are cooking multiple fillets, make sure there is room between each fillet on the pan.
Rub the oil onto each side of the salmon. Place on prepared sheet and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with small pat of butter, if using. Roast for 8 to 10 minutes per inch thickness of largest fillet. Salmon will flake easily with a fork when done. Do not overcook. If you have several thinner fillets in your pan, remove them when done and return larger pieces back to the oven to finish cooking.
Nutrition information per serving (4 ounces, plain salmon only): 237 calories, 12 g fat (2 g saturated), 67 mg cholesterol, 30 g protein, 0.2 g carbohydrates, trace g dietary fiber, 649 mg sodium.
If you’re like me, you like salmon in your salmon patty — a lot of it. The salmon patties (cakes or croquettes) I grew up with were a great way for my mom to stretch a protein to feed four. But they were more cake than fish and left me wondering: Where’s the salmon? So today’s recipe for Perfect Salmon Patties is packed full of salmon. The other ingredients are merely to get the chunky salmon to stay together long enough to lightly brown in your skillet.
If you like extra-crispy salmon patties, you can dredge them in additional bread crumbs for more crunch. When you serve these delicious and extremely easy salmon patties, no one at your table will be asking where the meat is.
These salmon patties are great served with Risotto and Lima Beans (recipe follows).
Perfect Salmon Patties
Start to finish: Less than 15 minutes
- 12 ounces cooked salmon
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons finely grated shallot (or mild yellow onion) with juices
- 2 tablespoons seasoned bread crumbs
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper, or more to taste
- 1 large lemon, divided use
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Flake the salmon to desired consistency; I like mine chunky. Add the eggs, shallot, bread crumbs, salt and pepper. Cut lemon in half; add juice from one half to the salmon. Reserve remaining lemon half for serving, if desired. Toss to mix well. Divide the salmon mixture into four equal portions and shape lightly into patties. (For crunchy salmon patties, dredge each patty in additional bread crumbs, if desired.)
Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium. Add the patties and brown each side about 4 minutes or until done to personal preference. Be sure to cook the patties at least 6 minutes to make sure egg is cooked through. Drain on paper towels and serve immediately with additional lemon.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 200 calories, 12 g fat (2 g saturated), 130 mg cholesterol, 20 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 0.6 g dietary fiber, 400 mg sodium.
You can’t rush risotto. It’s just not one of those dishes that can be sped up. Twenty-five years ago, with two toddlers and a full-time writing career, I never thought I would gladly stand at the stovetop and slowly stir risotto until it was light and creamy — a task that takes about 30 minutes.
But now, I think of my stirring as therapeutic, quiet time — sometimes it’s accompanied with peaceful background music and other times it’s just the sound of the broth hitting the hot skillet and the light hum of the spoon circling the pan. There is no “get it on the table fast” pressure. There’s just my wooden spoon, my risotto and me in culinary heaven.
Risotto and Lima Beans
Start to finish: About 35 minutes
- 1 cup fresh or frozen lima beans
- 2 teaspoons butter
- 1 tablespoon grated shallot
- 1/2 cup arborio rice
- 1 3/4 cups low-sodium natural chicken broth
- 1 cup water
- Ground black pepper to taste
In a small saucepan, place lima beans, fresh or frozen, and cover with water. Place pan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Cook at a low boil until tender, about 25 minutes. Add water if the beans get dry. When tender, drain and rinse with cool water to stop cooking. Set aside.
Meanwhile, heat the butter in a regular (not nonstick) skillet or saucepan over medium. Add the shallot and rice; stir and cook until risotto is light gold, about 3 minutes. Combine broth and water and add to the risotto by 1/4 cupful. Stir gently until the liquid is absorbed, then add another 1/4 cupful. Repeat until all liquid is used and risotto is soft and creamy; overall time is about 30 minutes.
Combine cooked lima beans and risotto. Season with ground black pepper and serve.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 155 calories, 2 g fat (1 g saturated), 5 mg cholesterol, 5 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, trace sugar, 51 mg sodium.