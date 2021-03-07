Kitchen Scoop: Lemon, mint bring out flavors in this shrimp dish

Heat the butter and oil together in a large skillet over medium-high. Just as the butter starts bubbling, add the coated shrimp into the pan. Discard remaining flour mixture. Separate and arrange the shrimp in a single layer. Cook for about 1-1/2 minutes or until shrimp start to turn pink and slightly brown on one side. Cook the shrimp, shaking and turning for about 2 more minutes or until cooked through and crispy on the edges. Remove from skillet and cover lightly with foil to keep warm.