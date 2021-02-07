Kitchen Scoop: Potato curry features flavors from abroad

It always fascinates me when an ingredient becomes popular.

Take coconut, for instance. There is coconut water, oil, milk, flour ... the list goes on. Even though the coconut craze in the U.S. is relatively recent, Southeast Asian cooks have been using coconut practically forever. Now that we are on the bandwagon, coconut curry lovers can rejoice. Finally, we can find canned unsweetened coconut milk in our grocery stores with ease.

What’s more, companies are mass-producing curry pastes, which were usually made by the individual cook. Luckily, we can now enjoy the complex flavors that we would normally sample only at an authentic restaurant or abroad.

This recipe for Sweet Potato and Chicken Curry serves two or three people, but it can easily be doubled for a larger crowd. If you are a smaller household, leftovers are divine.

Light coconut milk works best, as the flavors are gentle. Be sure to shake the canned milk well before adding it to the chicken and vegetables, as it tends to separate quickly. As written, this curry is mild, but you can add more curry paste, if desired, to fire it up.

This is sure to become a favorite in your kitchen, just like it has in mine. Enjoy!