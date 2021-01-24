Kitchen Scoop: Roasted okra an updated recipe of an old favorite

Growing up in the rural South, summer meant bucketloads of fresh vegetables. Extras were routinely set up on a rickety wooden stand near the gravel drive for friends and neighbors to take what they needed. It was a natural and beautiful part of summer, growing and sharing vegetables.
Now that I live in the city, I have to seek out the vegetable stands, farmers’ stalls or rely on the markets to stock locally sourced vegetables. So when I spied a bushel basket of fresh okra, I almost squealed with delight. Okra is not the most popular vegetable. It is oddly shaped, has an unusual texture and, for some, a funny earthy flavor.
I personally love okra any way you can think to prepare it. As a child, my absolute favorite was breaded and fried okra. But as an adult, I tend toward healthier versions, like this Roasted Okra.
You can’t get much easier than this: a quick wash, toss the okra with olive oil and roast for 40 minutes. Season it with salt and black or cayenne pepper and serve with your favorite dipping sauce. Enjoy!
Roasted Okra
Start to finish: About 50 minutes
- 24 ounces fresh whole okra
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper or cayenne pepper
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Wash and drain the okra. Place okra in a single layer on a baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper of choice. Toss to coat well.
Bake for 20 minutes, then remove and stir well. Return to oven and cook for about 20 more minutes or until dark brown and cooked through. Watch carefully and turn as necessary so okra does not burn. Total cooking time will depend on the size of the okra. Stated times are for medium-size pods.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving (without dipping sauce): 66 calories, 3 g fat (trace g saturated), 0 mg cholesterol, 2 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 4 g dietary fiber, 2 sugar, 202 mg sodium.
Alicia Ross, co-author of “Desperation Dinners!” (Workman, 1997), “Desperation Entertaining!” (Workman, 2002) and “Cheap. Fast. Good!” (Workman, 2006), wrote this column for the Newspaper Enterprise Association.