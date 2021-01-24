Kitchen Scoop: Roasted okra an updated recipe of an old favorite

Growing up in the rural South, summer meant bucketloads of fresh vegetables. Extras were routinely set up on a rickety wooden stand near the gravel drive for friends and neighbors to take what they needed. It was a natural and beautiful part of summer, growing and sharing vegetables.

Now that I live in the city, I have to seek out the vegetable stands, farmers’ stalls or rely on the markets to stock locally sourced vegetables. So when I spied a bushel basket of fresh okra, I almost squealed with delight. Okra is not the most popular vegetable. It is oddly shaped, has an unusual texture and, for some, a funny earthy flavor.

I personally love okra any way you can think to prepare it. As a child, my absolute favorite was breaded and fried okra. But as an adult, I tend toward healthier versions, like this Roasted Okra.

You can’t get much easier than this: a quick wash, toss the okra with olive oil and roast for 40 minutes. Season it with salt and black or cayenne pepper and serve with your favorite dipping sauce. Enjoy!

Roasted Okra

Start to finish: About 50 minutes