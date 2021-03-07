Kitchen Scoop: Shrimp dish will impress even the most sophisticated palate

Toss shrimp with turmeric in a medium-size bowl. Refrigerate, covered, for 15 to 30 minutes to allow shellfish to absorb spice’s flavor and color and to remove any “fishy” odors.

While shrimp is marinating, combine peanuts, garlic, and chiles in a mortar and pound them with the pestle, occasionally scraping and mixing the chunky blend with a spatula to ensure an even pealike texture. (Alternatively, pile them all into a food processor and pulse until you get that same pea-textured blend.)

Heat oil in a medium-size skillet over medium. Add peanut mixture and cook until nuts are golden brown and garlic is browned, 2 to 3 minutes.

Shake unopened can of coconut milk to combine it well (see Cook’s Note), measure out 1 cup (remaining can be refrigerated for up to 2 days in a sealed container) and add to skillet. Stir in salt, and bring mixture to a boil. Cook, uncovered, for 1 to 2 minutes. Add shrimp and bring sauce once again to a boil. Continue to simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are salmon-orange, curled and tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve over steamed rice, if desired.

Notes: Blanched peanuts can be difficult to find. Unsalted roasted peanuts are a good alternative.