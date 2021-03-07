KitchenWise: Soft-shell crabs have a narrow window of delicious. Seize it

While you can dress them yourself, it’s easier to let the fishmonger do it. In either case, soft-shell crabs are very perishable, so get them home and cook them as soon as possible.

You may have assumed that soft-shell crabs were not only complicated looking, but also complicated cooking. Not so. Making them at home is a snap. My preferred method is to soak them in milk, then dip them in flour and saute them briefly in a little oil. The milk pulls out any excess fishy taste. But if you don’t have the time, just dip the crabs in milk right before coating them in flour (the milk also helps the flour stick).

You could cook the crabs in two successive batches of four crabs each, but then the first batch might get soggy while the second batch cooks. It’s better to cook them all at the same time using two skillets.

When it’s time to flip them over, please use long tongs and stand back. These little devils spit quite a bit in the hot oil. Many folks like to coat their soft-shells in batter and deep fry them. Not me. Deep frying tends to be an awfully messy operation for the home cook. Even worse, the flavor of the crab is smothered under all that batter.