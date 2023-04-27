The Grand Island Kiwanis Club is preparing for its annual Kiwanis Pancake Day set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Mary’s Square, 112 S. Cedar St.

The menu for the all-you-can eat event includes pancakes, sausage and drinks. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children 11 and younger.

Tickets are available from members of the club as well as at the door on Pancake Day. Free pancakes will be available those who sign-up and become a member that day.

Proceeds will be used to benefit children in the community and worldwide.