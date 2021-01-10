Le Creuset’s classic French recipes are more approachable than you think

If you’re looking for something special to make, Castle considers the boeuf bourguignon a true standout, though it’s equally appropriate for formal or casual dining.

“It’s one of those dishes people think of when they think about great French food,” she says. “When it’s made well, it’s just astonishing.”

While she wasn’t responsible for testing any of the recipes, this was among the first recipes in the book Castle made for pleasure in her own kitchen.

“It’s nice and homey, as it should be,” she says. “And it’s best made ahead, which makes it great for entertaining. There’s nothing worse that a host who misses their own party because they’re stuck in the kitchen.”

A great dinner deserves a great dessert, and this book offers several tempting options. If you’re not confident about trying a chocolate souffle, Castle says the chocolate pots de crème are well within reach of most home cooks.

“They are intensely chocolatey but not overly sweet,” says Castle. “Your own pot de crème can’t be beat. People are charmed and touched by having their own individual serving.”

