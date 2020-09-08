Let’s Do Lunch! Ease the chore of stay-at-home lunches with make-ahead treasures you can mine later

I stock interesting breads in the freezer — including pitas from the local bakery, whole wheat flour tortillas, whole grain buns and take-and-bake ciabatta and pretzel rolls.

Staples, such as peanut butter and jelly sandwiches feel fresh when I pair a thick jam with a bit of fruit. Check out the nut butter and jam recipe that follows, which tucks fresh blueberries into blueberry jam and crunchy nut butter. When we’re lunching at home, we butter the outside of the sandwiches and grill them on the panini press. Just don’t overload the jam or it will ooze out onto the hot surface and cause a mess.

My spice drawer proves inspiration for keeping our everyday cooking thrilling without a huge time commitment. Turmeric, a warm-tasting spice, pairs beautifully with earthy paprika and cumin — spices I always have on hand. Mixed with a bit of grated onion and garlic, I make a marinade that does double duty as a seasoning for fish fillets and the basis of a no-cook creamy sauce.