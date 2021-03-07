Let them eat tangy crab cakes

Makes the mustard sauce: In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, mustard, lime juice and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve the crab cakes.

To assemble: Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat until hot. Add enough butter or oil to form a thin layer of fat on the bottom of the pan, then add the julienned carrots, leeks and bell peppers. Cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are brightly colored and crisp-tender. Remove from heat and keep in a warm place.

Add more butter or oil as needed, and fry the crab cakes until browned on both sides (this will need to be done in batches). Place the cakes on a baking sheet and bake until cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes.

Divide the vegetables among 4 plates, and top each serving with a crab cake. Serve with the Key lime mustard sauce.

Makes 4 servings.

Adapted from: A recipe from the Watercolour Grillhouse

at the Clearwater Beach Marriott Suites on Sand Key, Fla.

Noelle Carter is the former Test Kitchen director for the Los Angeles Times. Currently she is a culinary consultant and recipe developer for a variety of clients. Follow her on Twitter at @noellecarter or check out her website at www.noellecarterfood.com

