Let's Eat: Stuff acorn squash with turkey, cheese

Set large heavy-bottomed skillet over high heat. Add drizzle of olive oil and heat to shimmering.

Add turkey or sausage and cook, stirring with a wooden spoon to break up the meat until lightly browned, about 2 minutes.

Add onion and garlic, season with salt and pepper and continue cooking until veggies soften, about 2 minutes.

Add toasted pine nuts and cinnamon and stir to combine. Remove from heat, add reserved squash and stir in parsley and half of cheese.

Divide meat mixture evenly among squash, mounding it into cavities. Divide remaining cheese over the tops and cook until warmed through, about 5 minutes.

Remove from oven, drizzle with olive oil and serve.

Makes 6 servings.

Recipe from: “Michael Symon’s Fix It With Food” by Michael Symon (Clarkson Potter, December 2019, $30)