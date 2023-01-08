Linda Gassenheimer: Warm up with a bowl of hardy veggie and bean soup

Helpful Hints

— Buy shredded cabbage in a bag from the produce section of the market.

— You can use any short cut pasta.

— You can use any beans such as cannellini or red beans.

— Parmesan cheese can be used instead of Pecorino Romano cheese.

Shopping List:

To buy: 2 containers reduced-sodium vegetable broth, large can no-salt-added canned diced tomatoes (24 ounces needed), 1 can reduced sodium northern white beans, 1 bunch celery, 1 bag shredded cabbage, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat spinach, 1 box corkscrew pasta, 1 bottle prepared horseradish, 1 bottle balsamic vinegar, 1 small piece Pecorino Romano cheese and 1 loaf whole grain bread.

Staples: olive oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.