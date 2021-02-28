Making manti, the canoe-shaped, open-end, work-intensive-but-worth-it dumplings

Dumplings from every culture are labor-intensive. There’s just no getting around that, and if someone sets a plate of dumplings before you, I hope you appreciate the work that went into them.

Of all the dumplings I know, manti, the little lamb-filled, open-face dumplings, please me most.

The Turks claim them most loudly, but I learned about manti from Armenian friends during my Detroit days, so for me, they will always be Armenian. I prepare them to keep the memories of old friends fresh in my mind. And besides, they’re just plain good eating.

My nickel-size manti would never please a critical Turkish future mother-in-law — tradition says she’d only be impressed with manti so tiny that 40 would fit in a spoon. Unless you have a critical future mother-in-law on the horizon, nickel-size is fine. And, in fact, sometimes I make much larger manti — the size of the familiar Chinese pot sticker — and steam them as the Chinese often do. They’re superb that way too. Just don’t forget the garlicky yogurt that crowns the dish.