Making sense of added sugars on the new food label

The category of “added sugars” made its debut a few years ago on the updated Nutrition Facts label found on packaged foods.
Even though added sugars are not an essential part of the diet, there is room for small amounts of added sugars in a healthy eating plan. We are eating less added sugar in recent years but still eat more than the recommended amount. The amount of added sugars in a food product is listed below “Total Sugars” on the label.
The new “Added Sugars” line on the food label will include information not only presented in grams, but as a % Daily Value (DV) as well. The % DV for added sugars is based on the recommendation of 10% of total calories, which equals 50 grams of added sugars (or 200 calories) per day based on a 2,000-calorie diet. However, you may require more or less than 2,000 calories per day to maintain a healthy weight. Avoid foods and beverages with added sugars for those younger than age 2.
What does “added” sugars mean? According to the Food and Drug Administration added sugars includes sugars that are either added during the processing of foods, sugars from syrups and honey, and sugars from concentrated fruit or vegetable juices that are more than what would be expected from the same amount of 100% fruit or vegetable juice.
When it comes down to it, sugar is sugar. Whether it’s added or naturally occurring, your body processes all sugar the same. Foods that contain natural sugars like milk and fruit have many needed nutrients such as vitamins, minerals or fiber. Typically, foods high in added sugars contain few if any needed nutrients. Eating and drinking too many foods and beverages with added sugars makes it difficult to achieve a healthy eating pattern without taking in too many calories.
Where do we get most of our added sugars? The leading sources of added sugars in the U.S. diet are sugar-sweetened beverages, grain-based desserts like cakes and cookies, candy, and dairy desserts like ice cream. Reducing the amount of sugary drinks and sugary foods each day and replacing these with plain water and fruit might be a good way to reduce added sugars intake.
Basic Quiche
- 1 pie crust (baked, 9-inch)
- 1 cup vegetables (chopped, broccoli, zucchini, or mushrooms)
- 1/2 cup cheese (shredded)
- 3 eggs (beaten)
- 1 cup milk (non-fat)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Wash hands with soap and water. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
Cook vegetables until they are cooked, but still crisp. Place the cooked vegetables and shredded cheese into the pie shell.
Mix eggs, milk, salt, pepper and garlic powder in a bowl. Pour the egg mixture over the cheese and vegetables
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean and internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F on food thermometer. Let the quiche cool for 5 minutes before serving.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 133 calories, 7 g fat, 338 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 3 g total sugars, 0 g added sugars, 8 g protein.
Recipe from: MyPlate Kitchen
