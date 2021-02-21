Making the case for cast-iron skillets

If I could only have one tool from my kitchen, I’d choose my 16-inch cast-iron skillet, handed down from my grandfather to my mother to me, and no doubt at least 100 years old.

It has survived floods and fire and even my husband, who can’t get it through his head not to douse it in dish soap when it needs to be cleaned. I use it most days, even though it weighs a ton, because it is just so versatile — and I swear it cooks more evenly and produces a better crisp than even the costliest of modern cookware.

I didn’t think I could learn anything new about my skillet until I got a copy of “Cook It in Cast Iron,” published by America’s Test Kitchen (Boston Common Press, $27).

The cookbook is full of great tips, explains the science to why cast iron naturally is nonstick when seasoned properly, and why it makes a better sear on steak or a crisper cornbread. The straightforward explanations take a lot of the scariness out of using cast iron for novices, and the recipes are both easy to follow and attuned to the skillet’s attributes. And I truly enjoyed cast iron hacks like these: