Medhu vadai: An all-occasion savory doughnut perfect for any time

Medhu vadai is a savory Indian doughnut perfect for anytime of the day.

Although it is typically served for breakfast with steamed rice dumplings (idlies) or as an evening snack with coffee or tea, it also appears at elaborate three-course lunches served on a banana leaf and as leftovers for dinner, soaked in yogurt blended with green chilies and coconut or in a lentil stew called sambar. While it is a favorite roadside snack served on a paper plate, it also can take a froufrou accent, showing up on fine china in mini sizes at cocktail parties.

The vadais, which are delicately crisp on the outside and pillowy soft inside, are made from skinned black lentils that are first soaked in water and then blended into a smooth, thick batter.

Next, whole black peppers, green chilies, salt and curry leaves are mixed into the batter. The batter then is scooped into a ball and patted flat on top of a thick plastic sheet with wet fingers. Finally, a hole is indented in the middle before it is deep-fried in oil. When served, dipping the vadai in coconut chutney or dunking it in a lentil stew called sambar takes it to another level.