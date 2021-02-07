Michelin-starred n/naka chefs on how to make the perfect onigiri

Set a sieve or a colander with holes smaller than the rice grains in a bowl that holds it snugly. Mix the rice grains in the colander. Add enough cold tap water to cover by an inch, swirl the rice using your fingers and lift out the colander as quickly as possible. Pour out the water. Repeat until water is clear after swishing, four to seven times.

Shake the rice in the colander to remove excess water, then pour into a small donabe rice pot or medium saucepan. Add the cold filtered water, stir once with your fingers and let soak for 30 minutes.

Cover the pot and place over high heat. Bring to a rolling boil, 10 to 12 minutes. The moment the water starts to boil, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook the rice at a steady simmer for an additional two minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and let stand, covered, for 20 minutes.

Uncover the pot and let stand until the rice is cool enough for you to work with your hands. The hotter the rice, the easier it is to mold, but don’t burn yourself. Use a rice paddle or flat, wide spatula to gently mix the rice without crushing the grains. You just want to even out the grains and disperse the moisture from the center of the pot.