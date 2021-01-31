Missing movie theater popcorn? Here’s how to make it at home.

Really, all credit here is due to the miracle of modern(ish) food science, specifically the proprietary process that brings us all Flavacol. This violently orange powder — it is the exact color of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese dust — is made of salt, artificial flavor, two shades of FD&C Yellow and magic. It comes in a charmingly vintage-design quart-sized milk carton (unless you want to order, say, a 45-pound pail) from Gold Medal Products Co., out of Cincinnati (slogan: “Snacks, Smiles & Success!”).

Heather Gims, senior communication specialist there, says Flavacol’s been around since the 1960s (hence the packaging aesthetic). The company assures that nearly all the major movie chains use it, furthermore claiming that more popcorn is popped with Flavacol than any other seasoning salt worldwide — that is, the entire known popcorn-popping universe.

Flavacol is as bad for you as regular salt but worse, as it doesn’t even contain iodine, regular salt’s redeeming nutritional feature; it is, however, vegan and gluten-free (as salt tends to be), as well as kosher and halal certified. Gims, laughing a bit, politely declined to give any details about Flavacol’s proprietary process and artificial flavor. However, she was very nice, and Gold Medal is third-generation family-owned, so there’s that.