‘New Prairie Kitchen’ celebrates region’s good food movement

Yet “New Prairie Kitchen” is much more than a book with recipes, pictures and resources reflecting its local and sustainable food focus. It was, Miller says, “a community effort.”

“I didn’t have a book contract until the book was almost finished,” she says of the four years she spent collecting recipes and stories from more than two dozen farmers, chefs and artisans. “It was me saying, ‘Hey, I’ve got this idea. I’m working on this. ... There was no guarantee it would ever come to fruition. ... That sense of trust for me, the relationships and that sense of helping each other and that camaraderie was there — that’s what made the book so joyful for me to work on.

“It wasn’t just a whole bunch of people coming together to try to make a book. It was a whole bunch of people coming together to try to elevate our food culture.”

When she’s not on the road, you can find Miller in her garden with her husband, son and daughter.

Miller, who’s written for several publications including Saveur, nurtured her cooking knowledge in college followed by some classes at Omaha’s Institute for the Culinary Arts at Metropolitan Community College.