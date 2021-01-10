No cream? No butter? Can this really be French cooking? Mais, oui! author insists

“Pears are considered one of the most elegant fruits, some with buttery flesh, others slightly grainy, with skin colors ranging from reds and russets to golds and greens,” Brennan said. “They are delicate, and only a handful of varieties are cultivated on a commercial scale because so many of the others don’t hold up under the duress of shipping and handling. The home orchardist, of course, does not have those same worries, which makes it possible to choose from among hundreds of other varieties. Pears, unlike many other fruits, cannot be left to ripen on the tree or the flesh becomes mushy. Pick pears that are slightly underripe, place them in a paper bag on your kitchen counter, and let them ripen to perfection. Nearly any pear variety can be used in this simple salad, which balances sweet and salty flavors.”