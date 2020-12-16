Nutrition Break: Avocados are simply amazing!

It may be December but there are ways for adding some color and flavor as well as health benefits to your winter menus.

Avocado is an incredibly nutritious food. One-half cup of cubed or sliced avocado counts as 1/2 cup of fruit in the MyPlate fruit group.

Avocados contain many vitamins and minerals that are important for your body, including vitamin C and fiber. Avocados contain healthy fats and are a great source of energy.

Avocado trees can grow as tall as 80 feet and produce as many as 400 pieces of fruit annually. The United States provides 6% of the world’s avocado crop, ranking third behind Mexico and Chile.

Uses and tips

-- Fresh avocados do not need to be cooked or heated. Before eating an avocado, rinse with water, remove the peel, slice and enjoy.

-- Avocados contain a seed or pit. This is sometimes called a “stone.” Remove this before serving or eating.

-- Sliced or cubed avocado makes a delicious addition to salads.

-- Mash avocado and use it in place of mayonnaise on a sandwich.