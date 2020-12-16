Nutrition Break: Avocados are simply amazing!

It may be December but there are ways for adding some color and flavor as well as health benefits to your winter menus.
Avocado is an incredibly nutritious food. One-half cup of cubed or sliced avocado counts as 1/2 cup of fruit in the MyPlate fruit group.
Avocados contain many vitamins and minerals that are important for your body, including vitamin C and fiber. Avocados contain healthy fats and are a great source of energy.
Avocado trees can grow as tall as 80 feet and produce as many as 400 pieces of fruit annually. The United States provides 6% of the world’s avocado crop, ranking third behind Mexico and Chile.
Uses and tips
-- Fresh avocados do not need to be cooked or heated. Before eating an avocado, rinse with water, remove the peel, slice and enjoy.
-- Avocados contain a seed or pit. This is sometimes called a “stone.” Remove this before serving or eating.
-- Sliced or cubed avocado makes a delicious addition to salads.
-- Mash avocado and use it in place of mayonnaise on a sandwich.
-- Avocados are ripe and ready to eat when the outer peel is black and yields to gentle pressure.
-- When an avocado is sliced, oxygen in the air can turn the green flesh brown. To avoid this, peel and slice avocados just before serving.
-- To store a cut avocado, the California Avocado Commission recommends you “sprinkle it with lemon or lime juice or white vinegar and place it in an air-tight covered container in your refrigerator. Eat within a day or two.”
-- When avocados are in season they are at their peak flavor and may be less expensive.
Storing avocados
-- Store unripe avocados in paper bag at room temperature. It will take about two to five days until they are ready to eat. To hasten ripening, place an apple in the paper bag with them.
-- Once ripe, refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Avocados are so full of flavor; you do not need much to turn them into delicious guacamole.
Here is a quick recipe.
Guacamole on the Go
- 1 ripe avocado, gently rubbed under cool running water
- 1/8 teaspoon powdered cumin
- Dash of cayenne pepper, optional (about 1/16 teaspoon)
- 1/2 to 1 ripe Roma tomato, washed and diced; or use about 1/4 cup of grape or cherry tomatoes cut into smaller pieces.
- Salt (if desired)
Mash avocado with potato masher, pastry blender or fork. Mix in cumin and cayenne pepper. Stir in tomatoes.
Taste; add more cumin and cayenne as needed. Add salt to taste, if desired.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
