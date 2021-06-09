Nutrition Break: Cooking with whole grains

Have you been looking for nutritious foods that don’t leave you hungry? Whole-grain foods are a great choice.
Would you be willing to eat more whole-grain foods if they would help reduce your risk for heart disease and cancer? Research shows that health benefits and great taste move many people to choose whole-grain foods.
What exactly is a whole grain? When grains (wheat, corn, rice, barley, oats, etc.) are picked from the field, they are known as whole grains. Whole grains are made up of three parts: An outer bran layer that is a lot of fiber, a middle layer of germ that is full of vitamins and minerals, and a middle layer called endosperm that is starch.
When grains are milled or refined, the bran and germ layers are removed and only the endosperm remains. White flour, white bread, and many cereals and crackers are made from this refined flour. Whole grain foods keep all three layers of the grain. Eating whole grain foods gives the body vitamins, minerals, and fiber that you won’t get from eating foods made with refined grain. Often, refined grains are “enriched,” meaning the lost nutrients are added back, but usually not to the same level as found in the original whole grain kernel.
Many of us are familiar with baking whole grains such as whole wheat bread or oatmeal muffins but are you as familiar with cooking with them? Cooking most grains is very similar to cooking rice. Put the dry grain in a pan with water or broth, bring it to a boil, then simmer until the liquid is absorbed.
Grains can vary in cooking time depending on the age of the grain, the variety, and the pans you are using to cook. For example, quinoa may cook in as little as 10-12 minutes whereas wild rice may take as long as 60 minutes to cook.
Here is fun recipe that can be used with many different types of grains.
Zesty Whole Grain Salad
- 2 cups cooked whole grain (brown rice, quinoa, wheat berries, etc.)
- 2 tablespoons oil (canola or vegetable)
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 apples, chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts (pecans, walnuts, almonds)
- 1/2 cup dried fruit (cranberries, cherries, raisins)
- 1 bunch kale or 10-ounce package spinach (about 6 cups), torn into bite-sized pieces
Cook whole grain according to directions. Cool.
In a large bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Stir apples, nuts, dried fruit and whole grain into dressing. Toss greens with other ingredients.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 300 calories, 12 g fat, 65 mg sodium, 45 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber.
Recipe from: Iowa State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu