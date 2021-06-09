Nutrition Break: Cooking with whole grains

Have you been looking for nutritious foods that don’t leave you hungry? Whole-grain foods are a great choice.

Would you be willing to eat more whole-grain foods if they would help reduce your risk for heart disease and cancer? Research shows that health benefits and great taste move many people to choose whole-grain foods.

What exactly is a whole grain? When grains (wheat, corn, rice, barley, oats, etc.) are picked from the field, they are known as whole grains. Whole grains are made up of three parts: An outer bran layer that is a lot of fiber, a middle layer of germ that is full of vitamins and minerals, and a middle layer called endosperm that is starch.

When grains are milled or refined, the bran and germ layers are removed and only the endosperm remains. White flour, white bread, and many cereals and crackers are made from this refined flour. Whole grain foods keep all three layers of the grain. Eating whole grain foods gives the body vitamins, minerals, and fiber that you won’t get from eating foods made with refined grain. Often, refined grains are “enriched,” meaning the lost nutrients are added back, but usually not to the same level as found in the original whole grain kernel.