Nutrition Break: May is Strawberry Month

Strawberries are delicious and nutritious!
Every spring and summer many people look forward to strawberry season, but did you know they are grown year-round in California? So, they are ‘in season’ all the time. Standing alone as the only fruit to wear its seeds on the outside, strawberries are loaded with nutrients.
A one cup serving of strawberries (about 8 medium berries) contains only 50 calories. This size serving has more vitamin C than an orange and also has potassium, folate and fiber. Potassium helps control blood pressure and fights strokes. Fiber helps control weight and relieves constipation. Vitamin C helps repair damage in the body and helps promote a healthy immune system. Folate helps fight birth defects and helps control the inflammatory process associated with heart disease.x
Strawberries are picked when they are fully ripe and will not continue to ripen after harvest. Choose berries that are bright red, have a natural shine and a fresh-looking green top. Keep them refrigerated and dry until just before using them.
Wash them with a gentle cool spray of water, blot them dry and remove the green leafy cap. To freeze berries, just put the cut side down on a waxed paper lined cookie sheet and place in the freezer uncovered for about 24 hours, then transfer them to a freezer bag or storage container. They can be stored frozen several months.
That strawberries are delicious makes it easy to take advantage of all the great nutrition that is packed into one serving.
Think about different ways to include them in your diet including adding them to salads, smoothies and sandwiches instead of just to desserts, or just eat them plain for a quick and easy snack.
Change up your strawberry sundae by putting a little ice cream on your bowlful of strawberries rather than a few strawberries on your bowlful of ice cream.
Strawberry Cucumber Salad
- 2 tablespoons nonfat or low-fat plain yogurt
- 4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey or brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon prepared mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1-1/2 teaspoons oil
- 3/4 teaspoon poppy seeds (optional)
- 2 cups strawberries, washed and sliced
- 2-1/2 cups cucumber, washed and sliced thinly into rounds
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a small bowl, combine yogurt, vinegar, honey, onion powder, mustard, salt, lemon juice, oil and poppy seeds (if using). Mix well.
Gently mix the dressing with the strawberries and cucumbers until evenly coated.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 50 calories, 1.5 g fat, 55 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g protein.
Recipe from: Oregon State Extension, Foodhero.org
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu