Nutrition Break: May is Strawberry Month

Strawberries are delicious and nutritious!

Every spring and summer many people look forward to strawberry season, but did you know they are grown year-round in California? So, they are ‘in season’ all the time. Standing alone as the only fruit to wear its seeds on the outside, strawberries are loaded with nutrients.

A one cup serving of strawberries (about 8 medium berries) contains only 50 calories. This size serving has more vitamin C than an orange and also has potassium, folate and fiber. Potassium helps control blood pressure and fights strokes. Fiber helps control weight and relieves constipation. Vitamin C helps repair damage in the body and helps promote a healthy immune system. Folate helps fight birth defects and helps control the inflammatory process associated with heart disease.x

Strawberries are picked when they are fully ripe and will not continue to ripen after harvest. Choose berries that are bright red, have a natural shine and a fresh-looking green top. Keep them refrigerated and dry until just before using them.