Okra is A-OK! Try it in Shrimp Gumbo

In 40 years of writing cookbooks, I never made gumbo for a simple reason: I never liked okra!

I had only encountered it heavily breaded and deep-fried, or else cooked down to a slimy mess in soup. But then at a farmers market in the midst of okra season, friends shamed me into making shrimp gumbo.

I discovered that okra can be pretty good, and its color, texture and body are what make it essential to gumbo. As a nutritionist, I also appreciate its folate, calcium and potassium content -- and especially its fiber. Those using fiber supplements like psyllium husks should consider getting better cholesterol and blood-sugar management from okra at a much cheaper price.

While I was busy searching nutrition books for health benefits of okra, the cholesterol in shrimp became the dominant topic.

Though some people think shrimp are high in cholesterol, the truth is that among animal-protein sources, they’re a cholesterol bargain. Only scallops have a lower cholesterol count.