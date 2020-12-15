On the Bookshelf: 5 small-batch cocktails to toast the holidays even if you aren’t gathering

Anise and blackcurrant pair as beautifully together as a hammock and a snooze. Add the gentle refreshment of citrus and bubbly, and that hazy happiness of a southern French holiday is just one short sip away.

Pastis Goes Pop

1 ounce pastis

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Cremant

4 teaspoons creme de cassis

Lemon peel, for garnish

Pour the pastis and lemon juice into the glass. Top with the cremant until it’s around two fingers’ width from the top. Pour in the creme de cassis, et voil ... ! Garnish with a twirl of lemon peel and you have a two-toned drink that’s as hazy as holidays.

Makes 1 serving.

Recipe from: Fizz,” by Olly Smith (Clarkson Potter)

Aquavit is a grain or potato distilled aperitif often associated with Scandinavia, and often flavored with caraway and/or dill. Given Minnesota’s healthy Nordic heritage, the spirit has long been celebrated as an opportunity to connect with the Old World.