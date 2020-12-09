On the Bookshelf: Cookie a triple treat for ginger lovers

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, ground ginger, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium-high, beat butter and granulated sugar until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in egg and egg yolk, crystallized ginger and grated ginger. Add flour mixture in 3 additions, alternating with molasses; mix on low until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Using a 1-teaspoon measuring spoon or cookie scoop, scoop dough and roll into balls, then coat with sanding sugar. Transfer to parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing 2 inches apart.

Bake, rotating sheets halfway through, until cookies are flat and edges are dark golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes on baking sheets. Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool completely. (Cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 2 days or frozen up to a month.)

Tip: The easiest way to peel fresh ginger is to reach for a spoon. It removes the thin skin easily, even from the knotty areas. Hold the spoon, concave side facing you, and draw it toward you. Maneuver the spoon and ginger as necessary to get into all the crevices.

Makes about 8 dozen.

Reprinted with permission from “Martha Stewart’s Cookie Perfection” by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

