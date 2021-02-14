On the Bookshelf: Cozy up with homemade slow cooker chai, plum chai pie

To make the chai spice, grind all the spices in a food processor until fine like a powder.

To make the filling, combine sliced plums, grated ginger, sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, flour and the chai spice blend. Toss everything together to coat and let it sit and marinate for a few minutes.

Heat the oven to 400 degrees and have a 9-inch pie plate nearby.

Remove one of the chilled disks of dough from the fridge. Using a lightly dusted rolling pin, roll it out into a 1/4 inch-thick round on a lightly floured surface. Fold the dough over the rolling pin to help ease it into the pie dish, making sure to fill out all the corners of the dish. Leave a 1-inch overhang, and trim off any excess. Fill the pan with the plums and all their juices.

Remove the other disk of dough from the fridge, roll it out into a 1/4 inch-thick round and drape it on top of the fruit, also trimming off all but a 1-inch overhang from the dough. Pinch the edges of the crusts together to seal. Cut a few slits in the middle of the top crust so steam can release when it bakes. Place the pie in the freezer for another 10 minutes to chill the butter in the crust.

Remove the pie from the freezer, and brush the top of the crust with milk.