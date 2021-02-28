On the Bookshelf: Palestinian cookbooks help preserve a culture’s identity

Slide a knife around the edges of the tray and let cool for about 5 minutes before flipping over onto a platter or cutting board. Slowly drizzle with 1 cup/240 milliliters of the sugar syrup, then set aside for 5 minutes, for the syrup to be absorbed. Sprinkle with the pistachios and serve warm, preferably, or at room temperature later on.

Make ahead: These are best eaten the day they are drizzled with the sugar syrup. They can be made up to two days in advance, though, if you want to get ahead. If you do this, just skip the step where the syrup is poured on and then, when ready to serve, reheat the knafeh in the oven at 400 degrees F. Once they are warmed through, pour on the syrup and serve while still warm. The sugar syrup can be made well ahead of using; it keeps in the fridge for weeks. You’ll have a bit more syrup than you need here (you’ll make 1-2/3 cups and use 1 cup), but it’s always good to have around, for when a touch of sweetness is needed.