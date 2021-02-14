On the Bookshelf: Stuffed poblanos adhere to keto diet

Cookbook author Urvashi Pitre says she has struggled with her weight for years. Five years ago, she had weight loss surgery and committed to a low-carb ketogenic diet. She has lost 80 pounds and kept them off.

She shares 100 international keto-friendly recipes in her new cookbook, “Easy Keto in 30 Minutes,” including a number of dishes from her native India. There also are keto versions of popular dishes from Korea, Italy, the Middle East and Mexico.

This Stuffed Poblanos recipe from the book has an estimated 10-minute prep time and takes a mere six minutes to cook.

Find more of her keto recipes on her food blog, twosleevers.com.

Roasting the poblanos as you cook the ground beef makes this recipe move ahead lickety-split. Air frying is also an excellent way to roast these peppers. If you have time, you can roast the peppers whole and then stuff them whole. But this way works faster: just laying them flat and layering them with beef and cheese. This feeds four people with the accompaniments or probably two hungry people without the added fat from the sour cream and guacamole.

Stuffed Poblanos