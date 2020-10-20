On the Bookshelf: The classic combo — red sauce and pasta — gets attention in a new book

Because Italian immigrants came from a large country with strong regional identities, their food traditions could vary widely within the same city. Fred Yarusso, the third-generation owner of Yarusso Bros. restaurant in St. Paul, remembers roaming through the different enclaves in his city when he was a child, and seeing “who was cooking what.” When his church attempted to put together a cookbook,” they had to stop because nobody got along,” he said. “All they did was argue, because they all cook a little different. Every family thinks they have something tricky.”

Tina Suglia sees those squabbles play out today in Italian-American Facebook groups. “Is it ‘sugo’ or is it ‘gravy’?” she said. “It’s a sensitive spot. You get all these Italians arguing about what to call it.”

Suglia is the owner of Nonna Rosa in Robbinsdale, with her husband, Francesco Suglia. Her family came from Calabria (the boot’s toe), and her husband is from Bari (the heel). Though not far from one another, the two areas have distinct cuisines that merged at their 10-year-old restaurant.

“There are so many variations, and everybody wants to be right, but really, it’s about where your family’s from,” she said.