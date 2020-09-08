On the Bookshelf: These tots are made from cauliflower

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Bring an inch of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Place the cauliflower in a steamer basket set over the boiling water. Cover and steam the florets for 5 minutes, until they’re easily pierced with a fork.

Working in batches, place the steamed florets in the food processor and process for 10 seconds until they are completely chopped into a meal.

Transfer each batch of meal to a clean, thin dish towel or piece of cheesecloth. Continue to process the remaining florets. Once all the cauliflower meal is cool enough to handle, gather the corners of the towel and, working over the sink, squeeze out as much liquid as you can. Transfer the squeezed meal to a large bowl.

Add the egg, grated onion, Parmesan and cheddar cheeses, almond flour, and salt and pepper to taste to the bowl with the cauliflower. Use a rubber spatula to mix everything together. Allow the mixture to rest for 5 minutes so it can come together.