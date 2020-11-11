Pie crusts not your thing? A pro offers her best tips, tricks

She told us that her go-to crust for pumpkin and other custard pies is a pate brisee with egg, a rich, slightly sweet dough that uses milk instead of water. Pate brisee is French for “breaking dough.”

The recipe is below, along with one she shared for sweet hand pie dough.

Making perfect crust

Rogers uses a food processor with the metal blade when making pie crusts.

First she combines the dry ingredients, and then adds the butter, egg and milk or other liquid, in that order. It is indeed a very quick process.

If you opt to mix the dough with your hands, move fast, quickly rubbing the cold pieces of butter between your fingertips and into the flour. Too much handling will warm the butter; you will lose flakiness and the dough will become tough.

Rogers also recommended using a food scale for more exact measurements.

She chills the dough in the refrigerator for at least 45 minutes after mixing it, and again for 30 minutes after rolling it out and putting it in the pie pan. This relaxes the gluten and firms up the butter in the dough, making for a flaky crust.