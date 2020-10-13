Pizzaiola! Add pizza flavor to just about anything

I think this has to do with the straightforward and humble nature of pizzaiola. It’s one of those dishes that’s so basic that it feels unnecessary to write a recipe for it. Yet, it’s a shame that more people don’t know about pizzaiola, because it has the ability to transform almost any cut of meat.

Here’s a basic blueprint: Pick up some thick-cut pork chops. Sauté them in some olive oil in heavy skillet over high heat until browned, but still pink inside. Remove and set aside while you prepare the sauce. Cook some garlic, and then add tomatoes, salt and oregano, and simmer until the sauce reduces to a thick, spoonable consistency. Add the chops back in to finish the cooking. Serve the chops with the sauce spooned on top.

The sauce has a vibrancy from the tomatoes, which plays nicely off the pork. But it also picks up the juices from the pork, adding a savory depth to each bite. Serve this with some pasta, with more of the sauce drizzled on top of the noodles, and you have a filling weeknight dinner.

Of course, as with all incredibly simple recipes, quality is key. Pizzaiola is only as good as the tomatoes used. During the summer, this is slightly easier, but if it’s cooler, then you’ll need to track down some top-quality canned tomatoes, preferably San Marzanos from Italy.