Plunge into the art of seafood cooking for Lent

A trained chef, he warned that the bay scallops will cook much quicker (less than a minute per side in a hot pan — essentially “flashing them,” as opposed to about two minutes per side for sea scallops.) But both can be prepared by patting them dry, searing them in olive oil or clarified butter in a hot pan, and then pouring a shallot-white wine sauce on top of them.” You can finish with a pat of butter and a little fresh parsley for color. Whether you’re using sea scallops or bay scallops, “they’ll be delicious,” he said.

— Colossal Gulf shrimp at $14.98 a pound (to be shelled and deveined at home) are scrumptious sautéed in clarified butter for two to three minutes per side then served with a sauce of sautéed minced garlic, white wine and butter, McNally said.

But, a nod to the pocketbook can be made by purchasing tiger or white shrimp at a cost of about $9.98 per pound. Known as easy-peels (the shell is on but can be easily pulled off and the shrimp already is deveined,) they take about 90 seconds per side to cook and can be served with the same sauce. The look is not as impressive as with the larger jumbo or colossal shrimp, but the taste is comparable, McNally said.