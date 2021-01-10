Prep School: How to make croquettes, including one that tastes like fried chicken salad

The second group of croquette varietals have nothing but egg to bind them, usually about 1 egg per pound of main ingredient. These croquettes often are based on potato or seafood.

Leftover mashed potatoes make for great croquettes, and you can add other flavoring ingredients as instructed by your alien overlords: bacon, ground beef, cheese, herbs, whatever sounds good. Just make sure all the ingredients are cooked beforehand (except for cheese and herbs) and finely minced for that luscious interior.

Unlike most other croquettes, the main ingredient for the seafood variety may start off fresh or cooked. Also, the result can be indistinguishable from what we might call a crabcake or salmon patty.

Regardless of the main ingredient or the particular species of croquette, what they all have in common is a breadcrumb coating. I recommend a classic three-step breading: Dredge the formed croquettes in flour, then dunk them in egg wash before tossing them with breadcrumbs. After that, the whole lot is fried in oil to that crisp, golden brown we were talking about.