Prep School: How to make goetta, that oaty, meaty breakfast loaf, sliced into slabs and fried in butter

For the more culturally indigent among you who have never enjoyed this particularly toothsome gem, goetta is simply steel-cut oats cooked with ground or minced meat, then set up — congealed, if you will — in a loaf mold. As mentioned above, thick or thin slices are fried and served alongside your over-easy eggs for a breakfast fit for Johnny Bench.

Now, although the Glier’s Goetta company started mass-producing the stuff back in ’46, goetta recipes are still prized among home cooks, and many Cincinnatians are as proud of theirs as they are of The Big Red Machine. As such, every Pete, Joe and Johnny is going to have his or her own method for making goetta.

Some people cook everything together. Others cook the meat and oats separately. Still others look at the cooking time and conclude, “Screw it, let’s just go to the Kroger’s and get a package of Glier’s.”

Regardless of how you do it, there are some things you should keep in mind as you embark upon your magical journey.

First, it’s important to use steel-cut oats, also called “pinhead oats,” rather than rolled oats or, heaven forbid, the packages of microwavable instant oatmeal upon which we grew so dependent when our spawn was young.