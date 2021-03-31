Quick cooking tips and hints

Making meals is a little like making magic. You toss some ingredients together and voila ... a meal is ready and on the table!
Some days I think we all wish our magic wands were speedier. It would be nice if it didn’t take quite so long to clean, peel, chop and mix fresh vegetables for a salad. Or measure, mix, beat, blend and cook a casserole.
Here are a few short cuts that can be utilized to make your job a little easier.
Give parchment paper a try. It makes clean-up a breeze. Parchment paper can be placed on baking sheets, inside cake pans, and on other baking containers to act as a barrier between the dish and the food being baked or cooked.
The food will not stick or burn on a baking dish or pan. It is oven-safe but parchment paper is not recommended for use with a broiler.
Don’t just keep dental floss in your medicine cabinet. Keep some in the kitchen. Unflavored dental floss is often better than a knife to cleanly cut many soft foods, including soft cheese, rolled dough, layered cake and cheesecake.
Use foods that cook for the same time and at the same temperature. This allows you to cook them together, conserving energy and making the most efficient use of your time.
Oven temperatures are not critical for some foods (e.g., casseroles, baked potatoes and roasts) and can be adjusted upwards or downwards by as much as 25 degrees F.
Know which fruits ripen after they’re picked. Not sure what fruit will continue to ripen when you bring it home? Apricots, bananas, cantaloupe, kiwi, nectarines, peaches, pears, plantains and plums continue to ripen after they are picked.
Fruits that you should pick or buy ripe and ready-to-eat include apples, cherries, grapefruit, grapes, oranges, pineapple, strawberries, tangerines and watermelon.
Magic potatoes! If a soup or stew is too salty, add cut raw potatoes. Discard the potatoes after they have cooked because they will have absorbed the salt.
Recipe calls for buttermilk? Do not make an extra trip to the store. Add 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice to a 1 cup measuring cup. Fill the remainder with milk and let stand for 5 minutes.
Take it easy. Buy vegetables that are easy to prepare. Pick up pre-washed bags of salad greens and add baby carrots or grape tomatoes for a salad in minutes. Stock up on frozen vegetables for quick and easy cooking in the microwave.
Home Run Humus Wrap
- 6 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas
- 1-1/2 cups prepared hummus
- 1 cup red bell pepper (cut into 1/4-inch strips)
- 1/2 cup carrots, grated
- 1/2 cup baby spinach leaves
Place the 6 tortillas on a clean surface. Place 1/4 cup of hummus in the center of each tortilla. Use a butter knife to spread the hummus evenly from side to side across the center of the tortilla.
Top the hummus with 4-6 red pepper strips and 1/4 cup grated carrots. Divide the spinach leaves evenly between each tortilla, arranging the leaves over the top of the vegetables.
Fold the bottom edge of the tortilla up and over the vegetables, and then continue rolling up to the top edge. Cut each wrap diagonally across the center width of the wrap.
Place both halves on a plate to serve.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 249 calories, 9 g fat, 428 mg sodium, 33 g carbohydrate and 9 g dietary fiber.
Recipe from: USDA’s Mixing Bowl
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu