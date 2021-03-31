Quick cooking tips and hints

Making meals is a little like making magic. You toss some ingredients together and voila ... a meal is ready and on the table!

Some days I think we all wish our magic wands were speedier. It would be nice if it didn’t take quite so long to clean, peel, chop and mix fresh vegetables for a salad. Or measure, mix, beat, blend and cook a casserole.

Here are a few short cuts that can be utilized to make your job a little easier.

Give parchment paper a try. It makes clean-up a breeze. Parchment paper can be placed on baking sheets, inside cake pans, and on other baking containers to act as a barrier between the dish and the food being baked or cooked.

The food will not stick or burn on a baking dish or pan. It is oven-safe but parchment paper is not recommended for use with a broiler.

Don’t just keep dental floss in your medicine cabinet. Keep some in the kitchen. Unflavored dental floss is often better than a knife to cleanly cut many soft foods, including soft cheese, rolled dough, layered cake and cheesecake.