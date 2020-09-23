Quick Fix: Check out this snappy Greek-style snapper

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sweet, fresh snapper needs very little cooking — only about eight minutes under the broiler. Tangy pimentos and capers enhance the natural flavor of the fish, and a simple Greek-style salad with warm whole-meal baguette complete the meal.

Readers have asked the best way to freeze and defrost fish. Buy the freshest fish you can find and wrap it well, pressing all of the air out of the package. Defrost fish slowly, in the refrigerator overnight, to prevent the formation of crystals that will damage the texture.

If you are in a hurry, place the wrapped fish in a bowl of cold water and change the water every 30 minutes. Never thaw in warm water or in the microwave oven.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound snapper fillet, 1 jar/can sweet pimentos, 1 small jar capers, 1 small whole-wheat baguette, 1 tomato 1 cucumber, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat lettuce, 1 small can navy beans and 1 small package crumbled feta cheese. Staples: Olive oil, reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing, salt and black peppercorns.

Mediterranean Snapper