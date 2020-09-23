Quick Fix: Check out this snappy Greek-style snapper

Sweet, fresh snapper needs very little cooking — only about eight minutes under the broiler. Tangy pimentos and capers enhance the natural flavor of the fish, and a simple Greek-style salad with warm whole-meal baguette complete the meal.
Readers have asked the best way to freeze and defrost fish. Buy the freshest fish you can find and wrap it well, pressing all of the air out of the package. Defrost fish slowly, in the refrigerator overnight, to prevent the formation of crystals that will damage the texture.
If you are in a hurry, place the wrapped fish in a bowl of cold water and change the water every 30 minutes. Never thaw in warm water or in the microwave oven.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound snapper fillet, 1 jar/can sweet pimentos, 1 small jar capers, 1 small whole-wheat baguette, 1 tomato 1 cucumber, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat lettuce, 1 small can navy beans and 1 small package crumbled feta cheese. Staples: Olive oil, reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing, salt and black peppercorns.
Mediterranean Snapper
- 3/4 pound snapper fillet about 1/2-inch thick (or any fish fillet of your choice)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 cup sweet pimentos, cut into strips
- 2 tablespoons capers
- 1/2 whole-wheat baguette
Preheat broiler and place a baking tray under the heat.
Wash fillet and pat dry with paper towel. Remove tray from boiler and place fish on baking tray. Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste on the fish and drizzle olive oil on top.
Return the baking tray to the oven and broil 5 minutes. Remove fish from broiler and place pimento strips and capers over the fish.
Return tray to oven and place bread on lower shelf of oven to warm through. Broil 3 minutes. Divide the baguette and serve with the fish and salad.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 382 calories (20 percent from fat), 8.6 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 4.3 g monounsaturated), 60 mg cholesterol, 41.1 g protein, 34.3 g carbohydrates, 4.1 g fiber, 630 mg sodium.
Greek Salad
- 1/2 cucumber, peeled and sliced (about 1 cup)
- 1 tomato, cut into quarters
- 2 cups washed, ready-to-eat lettuce
- 1 cup rinsed and drained, canned navy beans
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing
- 2 ounces (4 tablespoons) crumbled feta cheese
Place cucumber, tomato, lettuce and navy beans in a salad bowl. Toss with vinaigrette dressing. Sprinkle feta cheese on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 265 calories (27 percent from fat), 8 g fat (4.5 g saturated, 1.7 g monounsaturated), 26 mg cholesterol, 15.7 g protein, 35 g carbohydrates, 9.2 g fiber, 283 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
