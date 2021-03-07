Quick Fix: Cod, pineapple rice dish blends texture, taste

Lightly beat the egg white. Dip the cod into the egg white and then into the nut mixture, making sure all sides are covered. Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cod and sauté 3 minutes, turn and sauté 2 minutes for 1/2-inch thick fillet. Saute another 2 minutes for 3/4-inch thick fillet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.