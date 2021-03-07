Quick Fix: Cod, pineapple rice dish blends texture, taste

The subtle flavor and crunchy texture of pecans blend with the delicate flavor of cod in this quick dinner. The nut crust seals in the juices keeping the fish moist.
Fresh pineapple cubes add a tropical flavor to brown rice in the side dish. Serve sliced tomatoes or open a bag of washed, ready-to-eat salad to complete the meal.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 package unsalted pecans, 1 package plain breadcrumbs, 3/4 pound cod fillet, 1 package microwave brown rice, 1 small container fresh pineapple cubes, 2 medium tomatoes. Staples: olive oil, egg, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.
Pecan-Crusted Cod
- 1/4 cup chopped, unsalted pecans or walnuts
- 1/4 cup plain breadcrumbs
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 egg white
- 3/4 pound cod fillet (see note)
- 4 teaspoons olive oil
Note: Any type of fish fillet such as flounder or tilapia can be used.
Mix chopped pecans and breadcrumbs together. (For quick preparation, chop nuts in a food processor with the breadcrumbs.) Add salt and pepper to taste.
Lightly beat the egg white. Dip the cod into the egg white and then into the nut mixture, making sure all sides are covered. Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cod and sauté 3 minutes, turn and sauté 2 minutes for 1/2-inch thick fillet. Saute another 2 minutes for 3/4-inch thick fillet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 373 calories (50 percent from fat),20.6 g fat (2.5 g saturated, 10.1 g monounsaturated), 72 mg cholesterol, 35.1 g protein, 11.7 g carbohydrates, 1.9 g fiber, 216 mg sodium.
Pineapple Rice and Sliced Tomatoes
- 1 package microwave brown rice (to make 1-1/2-cups cooked rice)
- 1/2 cup fresh pineapple cubes
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 medium tomatoes, sliced
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2 cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time.
Add pineapple cubes and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. Divide between 2 dinner plates and place sliced tomatoes on the side. Drizzle the dressing over the tomatoes and rice.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 250 calories (10 percent from fat), 2.8 g fat (0.5 g saturated, 1 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 6 g protein, 51.9 g carbohydrates, 5.2 g fiber, 20 mg sodium.
