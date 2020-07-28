This is a summer soup supper that is also vegetarian.
It’s a light take on classic vichyssoise that is usually made with leeks, potatoes and cream. This soup is made with leeks and cannellini beans. It is creamy and rich without the use of cream.
It will keep several days in the refrigerator. Bring to room temperature before serving.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 large leek, 1 bunch celery, 1 large can reduced-sodium cannellini beans, 1 container reduced-sodium vegetable broth, 1 bottle dried rosemary, 1 bottle dried sage and 1 bunch fresh chives. Staples: olive oil, garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
White Bean Vichyssoise
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large leek, washed and sliced, (about 2 cups)
- 1/2 cup sliced celery
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 cups reduced-sodium cannellini beans, washed and drained
- 3 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth
- 1-1/2 teaspoons dried rosemary (see note)
- 1-1/2 teaspoons dried sage
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
Note: When using dried spices, make sure they are fresh looking and no more than 6 months old.
Heat oil in a medium-size saucepan. Add leeks and celery and sauté 5 minutes. Add garlic and continue to sauté 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add cannellini beans, vegetable broth, rosemary and sage. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook 15 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Cool slightly and puree in a blender or food processor. (Be sure to puree the soup until it is smooth.) Store in the refrigerator or serve at room temperature.
Divide between 2 large bowls and sprinkle chopped chives on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 532 calories (26% from fat), 15.3 g fat (2.5 g saturated, 6.6 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 24.5 g protein, 81.2 g carbohydrates, 16.4 g fiber, 353 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
